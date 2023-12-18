Filmmaker JA Bayona wanted unknown faces. This is how the crew and passengers of Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 were imagined, the one that crashed in the Andes on October 13, 1972, leaving 16 survivors at the mercy of snow, hunger and injuries. It was going to be the story of his new movie, The Snow Society, the miracle and tragedy of those who spent 72 days lost and isolated before the unpredictable rescue and for her, the director of The impossible (2012) didn't want celebrities. She wanted realism and therefore also needed a group of actors willing to go through a lot. Starting with the casting, the first step of a long process.

Enzo Vogrincic (Montevideo, 30 years old) is one of the faces that stands out the most among the cast of the film, which premieres on December 15 in theaters and on January 4 on Netflix. He discovered María Laura Berch, director of casting, in a small theater in Buenos Aires: he went to him with a monologue and asked him to record himself performing it. He did almost 30 takes. (Now, sitting in the María Cristina hotel in San Sebastián during the Spanish premiere of the film that is about to change his life, he says that he is more insecure than a perfectionist, that he prefers to “do 180 takes” of something to combat his “natural of inner laziness.” “I can't relax, that's how I concentrate, I suffer from it, but it works for me,” he says). That time he did it. He sent the recording without knowing what it was for and two weeks later he was notified that he had moved on to the next phase. The next day, the entire cast met in Argentina. They already knew what this was about, they were going to be members of the Old Christians rugby team who, along with their family and friends, practically filled that fateful flight. It took them even more days to confirm if the paper was his. When they found out, before signing and traveling to Spain for rehearsals in Barcelona and filming in Sierra Nevada, they had to accept the difficult conditions: gain weight, lose weight, be cold and hungry. Understand that miracle very closely. “There were nutritionists to help you, but for me, since I was vegan, they didn't take care of me because it is impossible to gain weight as a vegan,” explains Vogrincic. “I started at 64 kilos, I was always skinny, and I had to go up to 70. Going up is worse than going down because you have to force yourself to eat. But, in the end, I found there the link with Numa, my character: sacrifices,” he points out, and sighs smiling as he remembers it.

It was a hard shoot. He, specifically, decided not to come down from the mountain that recreated the accident. “For the first time I could dedicate 100% to a single project. It's something that I always dreamed of with my theater friends, because when you do small theater, you are in several projects at the same time, and in other work that has nothing to do with it, but that you need to do what you want to do.”

Vogrincic who wanted to be an actor at 15 years old. “I felt clearly that this was it, that there was no other option, I applied to the theater school in Uruguay and they chose me. And my parents asked me what was plan B, but there wasn't one,” he says. There never was. He remembers that, when he was little, he dreamed of being a spy. “But I didn't tell anyone, because, of course, good spies never tell. He told me my stories, so there was something about getting into other worlds.” As a young man he dreamed of the theater, but never of the cinema. “In Uruguay it is difficult to imagine yourself as a film actor, there are Uruguayan films, yes, a very small industry, but it is not a real option. And suddenly a short film appears and you do it, and another appears and another world opens up to you and I keep doing it, but what this profession has is that it is very uncertain. You do a project and then nothing happens for months, you are adrift, unemployed. “I am now unemployed, for example!” he says.

What is not there is unoccupied. The promotion of The Snow Society It has led them to close the Venice Festival, the San Sebastian Festival, they will have them on tour in the US because it is one of the strong titles of the awards season. Vogrincic believes he will help his parents finally understand what he does. There is still no other option. “From a very young age I realized that if you have things you like and you dedicate time to those things, they happen. Now, if you dedicate time to things that you don't like, they also happen and begin to take up all the little time you have,” he summarizes. “I have managed to avoid what I don't want to do, I am living a life that is very short and I have already seen my parents dedicate themselves to jobs that they did not want all their lives.”

Enzo Vogrincic wears Prada. Enzo Vogringic wears Louis Vuitton

He himself has found himself with something he didn't want either: the aforementioned promotion. “That's what I'm discovering, that there is a more aesthetic part of all this, a bit circus, that I never felt in connection with what I do,” he says, laughing. “All these interviews are like an extra part that I do, but this is not what I wanted.” Other types of sacrifices. “You start having jobs like that, with a different volume, and you start having other surrounding responsibilities that are not planned. I never imagined. It is still difficult for me, it is a place that is not mine, mine is acting,” he insists while responding and posing with an honesty and kindness that is not usual in these situations.

He talks about sacrifice, he shows that he has been determined in his decision, his insecurity leads him to obsessive perfectionism, but Vogrincic blames luck for everything that has happened to him. Like his first leading role in an independent film, Nine, was a footballer who didn't want to be one. “It happened to me, my dad was and he put me in the field from the age of four until I was 12 and seeing it he understood me, it was cathartic, this experience is my job, I take it and learn from it,” he says. “I feel like we dedicated ourselves to this, we ended up concluding that it was luck because there was no other explanation. But I always felt the sensation of luck as something very much part of my life.” And now he feels her closer than ever, but he faces her step by step with everything that is about to happen to her. “Imagine if we got to the Oscars and I sent my friends a photo with DiCaprio. What a delirium.”

