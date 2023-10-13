Enzo Tortora. I want to imagine myself elsewhere: the documentary broadcast on Rai 3

Enzo Tortora was one of the great presenters of Italian television. Just 40 years ago he ended up involved in a long trial, which also forced him to prison, only to be later acquitted. A serious miscarriage of justice that marked him forever. The documentary Enzo Tortora is dedicated to this. I want to imagine myself elsewhere, broadcast on Rai 3 this evening, 13 October 2023, in prime time from 9.20pm.

Previews

“I want to imagine myself elsewhere… The more you collapse into the pit of shame, the more you want to fly.” This is what Enzo Tortora wrote to his partner Francesca when her world collapsed. Randomness, revenge and approximation are the three elements that determine “the Tortora case”, told by the documentary produced by Moviheart in collaboration with Rai Documentari, forty years after the beginning of the whole affair, broadcast this evening, Friday 13 October, in prime time on Rai 3. In the early 1980s Enzo Tortora was an esteemed professional, one of the best-known and most loved faces on Italian television.

The “Portobello” broadcast marks the peak of its success, breaking every share record ever achieved before, reaching the threshold of 26 million viewers, approximately 47% of the population. The face of Enzo Tortora is in the homes of all Italians: one in two looks at him. The world of the television presenter, of the man, of the father of the family, suddenly collapses with his arrest on 17 June 1983 on charges of Camorra association and drug trafficking.

Enzo Tortora is unjustly accused by a repentant and from that moment his long and painful judicial ordeal begins, associated with a ruthless media campaign in which the imbalance between a few innocent people and a group of guilty people is evident. With a structure that unfolds on two parallel story lines, the show man and the alleged drug dealer affiliated with the Camorra, the documentary reconstructs the salient moments of his career and the tragic judicial mess of which he was the victim. The testimonies of Francesca Scopelliti, Amadeus, Massimo Bernardini, Riccardo Bocca, Francesco Rutelli and Ricky Tognazzi contribute to the story.

Streaming and TV

Where to see the documentary on Enzo Tortora live on TV and in streaming? Appointment on Rai 3 this evening, 12 October 2023, at 9.20 pm and streaming on Rai Play.