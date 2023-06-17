Enzo Tortora: in Italy 985 cases of unjust detention a year

“What has changed since Tortora’s arrest? Almost nothing. The collaborators of justice, who nailed the presenter with their slanders still continue today to have innocent people sent to prison for personal gain, for revenge or hearsay”. Valentino Maimone and Benedetto Lattanzi, founders of the Errorigiudiciari association write it on their website .com, on the fortieth anniversary of the arrest of Enzo Tortora (June 17, 1983). “Nand the palaces of justice – they add – superficial magistrates still appear, sometimes in love with their own thesis to the point of proceeding with blinkers and ignoring the elements that could exonerate the suspect (the Anglo-Saxons call it “tunnel vision”). Yet the media are not all that different from those who vied with each other to set up a despicable pigeon shooting: the not too veiled insults of the time have turned into pages of irrelevant interceptions, outrageous even for those close to the suspect and he watches astonished and helpless”.

Even if we want to gloss over the emergency of unjust detention (985 cases a year, for over thirty years), for the association it is not at all true that judicial errors do not exist in Italy or “there are so few as to be declassified as a cue sarcastic for a joke on a talk show.” In the last 32 years, we read, the people who have been convicted with a final sentence, only to be acquitted after the review of their trial (this is the definition in the technical sense of judicial error), have been 222. That means about 7 a year.

“A few? Go tell it to Joseph Gulotta (22 years behind bars because he was forced by torture to confess to a double murder he had not committed) or to Angelo Massaro (21 years in a cell accused of killing a friend of his, only because of a misinterpreted wiretap). The weight of judicial errors in a country is not measured with numbers, but with pain, anguish, trauma, the enormous effort to bear the shame, the tremendous loneliness in which we find ourselves when we have to start over a life from scratch after a wrongful conviction. This is what happened to Enzo Tortora, starting from that June 17, 1983. And this is what continues to happen even today, as if that judicial horror had taught us nothing, as if the fact that it happened to such a prominent person exclude a priori that it could happen to everyone.

Enzo Tortora, how the story of the arrest went

At 4 am on 17 June 40 years ago the journalist Enzo Tortora, one of the most popular Rai television presenters at the time (before ‘Portobello’, he had hosted ‘Domenica Sportiva’ and the first edition of ‘Games without borders’), was arrested by the police for drug trafficking and Camorra-style association . An arrest, crystallized, among other things, by a photo that went around the world and which portrayed Tortora leaving the command of the Operations Department in handcuffs. The Naples prosecutor’s investigation shook the world of entertainment, disturbed public opinion (the TV program inspired by the famous London market was followed by 26 million viewers) and divided the whole country into guilty parties and innocent parties.

Between “false pentiti”, some of which are linked to the Nuova Camorraorganised, and “false witnesses”, there were almost twenty people who brought up Tortora indicated as a drug courier on behalf of the NCO. He made accusations that the Neapolitan magistrates said they had carefully examined and verified. The journalist, imprisoned in the Regina Coeli prison and then in that of Bergamo, wrote numerous letters to proclaim his innocence and only after seven months of detention did he obtain house arrest in his house in Milan.

Elected MEP of the Radical Party on 17 June 1984, on 20 July 1984 he returned to freedom and announced that he would ask the European Parliament to grant authorization to proceed against him. The authorization was given on December 10th. Indicted for trial, on 4 February 1985 Tortora appeared before the court of Naples and reiterated his extraneousness to the disputed facts. But on 17 September of the same year, the judges pronounced his sentence to ten years’ imprisonment for criminal association of the mafia type and drug trafficking. Sentence then overturned on 15 September 1986 by the Court of Appeal of Naples: Tortora was acquitted with full formula and the pentiti considered not credible. “It’s the end of a nightmare”, said the announcer who became the symbol of the mistrial.

The first criminal section of the Cassation put an end to the whole affair on June 13, 1987. But less than a year later, on May 18, 1988, Enzo Tortora died of lung cancer. The letters written during detention and addressed to the family were published in 2002 by their daughter Silvia (who died on January 10, 2022 at the age of 59), in a book entitled ‘Cara Silvia’. She, as well as her younger sister Gaia, has always fought to rehabilitate the figure of the father and to urge a reform of the penal system that would avoid the repetition of other, sensational, judicial errors.

