Genoa – The reaction to Massimo Ferrero’s words was firm and immediate. The appointment is already fixed: 26 November, 6.30 pm, under the South Staircase. With the invitation to all Sampdorians to “take to the streets, to make their voices heard”. A large attendance is expected. The harsh press release of the Groups of the South immediately made it clear that there does not seem to be room for the “truce” requested by the former president, father of the current majority shareholder, his daughter Vanessa.

“The truce can be done at home,” he confirms Enzo Tirotta.

The historic exponent of the Sampdoria fans illustrates his interpretation of Ferrero’s words: «The truce seemed to me just an excuse to talk again and then be able to discredit everyone. With his words he tries to delegitimize Lanna, quite outrageously but also the fans and the Groups of the South. He wanted to create confusion and in part he succeeded since we are talking about his intervention. But he must know one thing: the environment of the sampdorian supporter is healthy and beyond the normal differences of thought it is solid. After 24 hours the chaos for his sentences has already reduced and if he put us in difficulty for a day, now he’s in trouble again alone».

“Ferrero is shrewd, he doesn’t speak at random”

Tirotta is skeptical of Ferrero’s real return to command: «He is shrewd, if he spoke it was for a purpose. For me it’s not about going back to dealing with Sampdoria, he could have brought down the board of directors earlier or waited in silence for December 6 (when the ban on entrepreneurial activities expires, ed). He knows that if the board of directors lapses, Samp seriously risks going bankrupt. For me, knowing that I have no way out, given that getting more access to credit is hard, he wanted to lift the pressure on the Garrone family, believing that only with their help can we get out of it. Of course, this is just my opinion.”

Tirotta then dwells on Ferrero’s statements about President Lanna: «You cannot think that his word is as valid for us as Lanna’s. He evidently didn’t know him when it was proposed to him, as he knew nothing about Sampdoria, perhaps he thought he could control it. Given his ego it will bother him that Lanna does not consider him. But he should have more respect and remember that Lanna and the Board, beyond their skill or ability, in recent months, in addition to saving Sampdoria, have also saved him ».

The anger of the fans

In the communiqué from the Sud, there is talk of a “matter of anger, heart, pride”. «On the 26th I will obviously participate – explains Tirotta – I will be there with my children». The event will be staged in Marassi, where Ferrero tried to come back to watch Sampdoria-Roma, forced to leave the stadium escorted by Digos during the interval, with angry fans. «If he were to come back again-continues Tirotta-I think that on his part it would constitute a sort of crime for the evident provocation. Yes, his family is legally the owner, but there are environmental conditions that threaten public order ».

Many hope for the intervention of Edoardo Garrone. «Whoever made the decision to sell Sampdoria to Ferrero made an idiotic choice – continues Tirotta – I’m not referring to him but to the family, if they think they want to fix the mistake I don’t care. Samp got sick because of their choicesI don’t think their choices will save Sampdoria. I don’t owe anything to anyone, but many owe something to the Sampdoria fans for what was stolen from them. I hope Samp will be saved regardless. Even if it fails, however, the next day it will be reborn, it could take 1-2-5 years to return to Serie A, but Sampdoria and its shirt do not disappear. But I’m sure: Samp will not fail».

And even on salvation, there is still confidence. «In November – closes Tirotta – no one has ever been demoted: we have the reparation exams in January, it’s enough to hit 2-3 pawns, not technically but mentally strong, at Rincon. One man per department is enough, people who bring peace of mind and security, and we can perform the miracle. But we’ve been navigating rough waters for 3-4 years, you can’t always finish fourth last. Now let’s navigate on sight and we have to target this championship but then we need a turning point». —