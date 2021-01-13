River erased Palmeiras from the field on Tuesday night in Brazil. And one of the pillars of that enormous performance in all lines was Enzo Pérez, supporter of a midfield that gave him fluidity and removed the team to have Palmeiras on the ropes during the 90 minutes and something else that lasted the rematch of the semifinal in San Pablo.

After the 2-0 victory that left the Millionaire one goal away from the feat in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores, the man from Mendoza highlighted his pride in the team’s enormous performance, which will remain in the memory beyond the fact that the result was not as expected.

“We have been eliminated with our game, with our identity. I think that if there was a way to be eliminated, it was this, putting our game until the end,” Enzo remarked in the talks with the television broadcast.

He also avoided talking about the many controversies that surrounded the game, for the annulled goal to Gonzalo Montiel that would have equalized the series at the beginning of the second half and for the penalty to Matías Suárez that the referee Ostojich sanctioned and then reversed for an advanced position. “Of the referees – he sentenced – I am not going to speak because it is not good. Each one will know if he has a clear conscience. To speak of the referees is not ours”.

Pérez also explained River’s secret to always being in the great fight, “It is difficult to always stay up, but we have done it because of our ability. Because of an accompanying coaching staff, because we have never settled for anything. You have to continue this way. Today we were not enough to be in the final, but we go with our heads up high, “he said.