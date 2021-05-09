The news shook the Monumental’s noon. And if someone was finishing eating, they must have choked. Enzo Pérez will not play against Aldosivi. The midfielder suffers from a gastrointestinal syndrome, for which he was disaffected from the call.

The man from Mendoza woke up this Sunday at the Faena hotel, where River was concentrated, with gastrointestinal complaints. Gallardo waited for him but Pérez was not feeling well. Then the Doll disaffected it.

What attracted the most attention is that the River coach did not choose Ponzio or Zuculini to occupy the place of central midfielder. Agustín Palavecino would play in that position.

Meanwhile, Jorge Carrascal will be from the start. While Matías Suárez, who has not played since April 3, will occupy a place on the substitute bench.

The team then forms with: Armani; Díaz, Rojas, Martínez; Montiel, Palavecino, De la Cruz, Angileri; Alvarez, Borré, Carrascal.