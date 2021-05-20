The performance of Enzo Pérez in the victory of River Plate this Wednesday over Independiente Santa Fe, for the Copa Libertadores, was undoubtedly historic. Social media, of course, they also had him as the protagonist.

Being habitually a midfielder, and torn, put the gloves on for a day before the losses due to coronavirus of the four archers that the millionaire has registered in the continental tournament.

Inside the field, the truth is that the Mendoza did not suffer so much as could be expected, but more than an outstanding performance, it was because of the rival’s inexperience.

From the coaching staff, before the duel against the coffee team, they gave him some advices. The main one was that, before any shipment that arrived from above, he cleared with his fists.

While Pérez in the Monumental continued waiting for the attacks to arrive, Twitter was filled with memes.

Later, the festivities came. But when the visitor discounted to get a goal ahead, with the only clear shot at goal he had, there was concern in various fans.

Of course, Marcelo Gallardo looked at the substitute bench and it was empty. River he could barely gather eleven footballers to face the meeting, due to the brutal coronavirus outbreak that affected the campus.

And not only the occurrences arrived through that medium. In the English version of Wikipedia they already added the goalkeeper position.

Enzo Pérez in Wikipedia added the goalkeeper position

Gallardo was once again the protagonist of a memorable page in River. With two debutant footballers, only three regular starters and a torn outfield player as a goalkeeper, he won a crucial Copa Libertadores match and gave an important step towards classification to the round of 16.

Without a doubt, the maximum protagonist of the night, out of courage and love for the jersey, both on the pitch and on social media, was Enzo Nicolás Pérez.

“I do not fall much in everything we have been through, I just tried to focus on helping the team. But I know that tomorrow and the other days there is going to be a lot of talk of this game, “said the hero just after the game.

