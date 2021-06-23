Enzo Pérez remembered the day he cut off in River vs. Independiente Santa Fe and revealed what were the words of Marcelo Gallardo. “He did not tell me any specific concept,” he assured.
In dialogue with ESPN, the midfielder of River plate, Enzo PerezHe remembered the night he was the team’s goalkeeper. It was a 2-1 victory for the Argentines over Independiente Santa Fe at the Monumental Stadium and the Mendoza complied with a sober performance. What did the coach tell you before the engagement?
“‘God be with you,’ Gallardo told me,” he said. Enzo Perez, between laughs. In turn, he added: “He did not tell me any specific concept, he wished me luck like everyone else and if I spoke a lot with the goalkeeping coach, he did tell me how to stop.”
In turn, Enzo Pérez added: “Anyway, you don’t have to take credit from my teammates who did a magnificent job and apart from that they did not hit the goal so much. out the ball to the goal “.
How was Enzo Pérez’s training to be a River goalkeeper for a match
“The day before we had practiced a little, beyond the fact that there was no type of confirmation and in the previous practice the guys at the end kicked me a little to get the measure of the goal and see more or less with the indications of the coach of goalkeeper. Obviously it was huge because they kicked and you said ‘this is going out’ and the ball hit the stick or entered. After seeing how everything turned out and the result, the truth was that it was a beautiful experience, but beforehand I was very nervous and with a bit of suffering, “recalled the experienced soccer player.
