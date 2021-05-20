He was the man of the night and will be the man of the next few days. With the confidence of Marcelo Gallardo and his teammates, Enzo Pérez took the post of the River Plate goal and, marvelously underpinned by a defense that helped him a lot and also a little by the inexperience of Independiente Santa Fe, sustained what is already a historic victory.

At the wheel turned into an archer they did not demand it too much. In fact, the only “archery shot” he had to stop was one that didn’t even have direction between the three sticks. But that was the least of it.

How did the midfielder prepare?

“My fellow archers wrote to me,” he remarked, of course, because having a large part of the group infected with covid-19, he could not have contact with them other than at a distance. “I was asking some questions too, and yesterday we were practicing with the goalkeeping coach,” he explained.

Regarding this, Pérez commented: “(The goalkeeping coach) was giving me advice; that I always try to focus on the penalty spot and that from there, depending on where the ball went, I should walk diagonally.”

Although he recognized that all the sensations that went through his head also played his game. “With the adrenaline I had, I was getting a little lost.”

The goalkeeper (who despite little participation was curiously chosen figure of the match by official television) preferred to highlight other issues rather than talk about what happened on the field in sports during the ninety minutes.

“Talking about the game does not make much sense because of what we have lived through during this time, which unfortunately we had to suffer from the issue of covid. I rescue the heart, the manliness, the personality of the boys who played and those who played on the court. de Boca, because many boys made their debut and they helped us make a good game, “remarked the former World Cup player, who thus tried to leave behind the bitter taste due to the elimination against his lifelong rival in hand-to-hand for the League Cup. .

“Today we show again the group and the kinds of people that we are,” he emphasized. And asked if he had realized that he had just been the protagonist of something historic by the standards of modern football, he replied:

“I don’t fall much into everything we’ve been through, I just tried to focus on helping the team. But I know that tomorrow and the other days there will be a lot of talk about this game.”

💬 “I RESCUE THE HEART AND THE MANY OF THE WHOLE TEAM” Enzo Pérez, today River goalkeeper, spoke about how he prepared for this historic match against Santa Fe and praised all his teammates after an epic night. pic.twitter.com/R1w4VvdlkJ – ESPN Soccer Club Argentina (@ESPNFCarg) May 20, 2021

