Enzo Perezthe 37-year-old central midfielder who has become an idol for River fans, continues to write chapters in his glorious history in the club of his loves: last Saturday, the man from Mendoza broke the record of a world champion regarding attendances with the river plate jacket.
With his presence in the victory against Lanús 2-0 as a visitor, the midfielder reached 203 games with the red band and surpassed the record of Américo Rubén Gallego (202)who established himself in the Intercontinental with the Millionaire and also lifted the maximum trophy with the Argentine team.
|
POSITION
|
PLAYER
|
MATCHES
|
42
|
LEOPOLDO LUQUE
|
207
|
43
|
RAMON DIAZ
|
205
|
44
|
ENZO PEREZ
|
204
|
Four. Five
|
AMERICA GALICIAN
|
203
|
46
|
Roberto Matosas
|
201
Now, Enzo’s next objective will be to catch up with Ramón Díaz (205) this Wednesday for the 32nd round of the Argentine Cup against Racing de Córdoba, and then he will go for the mark of another world champion like Leopoldo Jacinto Luque. If he intends to get into even bigger history by entering the Top Ten appearances, he will have to continue playing for a long time. We go over it.
|
POSITION
|
PLAYER
|
MATCHES
|
1
|
REINALDO MERLO
|
563
|
2
|
AMADEO CARRIZO
|
551
|
3
|
LABRUNA ANGEL
|
541
|
4
|
JOHN JOSEPH LOPEZ
|
466
|
5
|
LEONARDO ASTRADA
|
463
|
6
|
OSCAR MORE
|
424
|
7
|
HERNAN DIAZ
|
422
|
8
|
NORBERTO ALONSO
|
421
|
9
|
NORBERTO YACONO
|
417
|
10
|
UBALDO FILLOL
|
405
It should be remembered that there is another footballer who currently plays for “Millo” who can continue to climb the list: it is Milton Helmetwho against Lanús complied 238 matches in River and surpassed Enzo Francescoli to get among the 30 players with the most games with that shirt.
Now, the former Gimnasia La Plata and Newell’s will go for Sergio Berti (who is 240) and Emilio Comisso (which adds up to 244). Casco arrived at River in 2015 and after the departure of Marcelo Saracchi he took ownership and never released it.
#Enzo #Pérez #broke #record #world #champion #games #played #Top #Ten #River
Leave a Reply