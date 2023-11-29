Genoa – On his WhatsApp profile – the mini emotional identity card – it says: “The door is always open”. A sentence cwho describes him fully: Enzo Paci, actor, author and comedian from Genoa, is kind, cheerful in appearance but with a marked tendency towards even bitter reflection. Typical of comedians, he says. And he laughs a little, thinking about the strange ways of fate: “And to think that I put a lot of effort into improving my diction.”

Yes, because Paci, an actor graduated from the Acting School of the Teatro Stabile in Genoa, almost 50 years old, will receive the award to the “More Genoese Voice”: they chose him, in the event directed by Tiziana Voraino, the experts of the 24th edition of the international dubbing festival “Voices in the Shadows” which takes place from 27 November to 3 December between Genoa and Savona.

Paci, the gruff protagonist, of the Rai series “Blanca” filmed in Liguria, a dazzling success recognized even by those who disdain Land Italian series, will go up to the podium of the voices of cinema together with other Genoese qualithe Mario Cordovas, actor and voice actor, e Amedeo Torre one of the protagonists of the second season of the Mediaset series “The Three Roses of Eva” on Canale 5. But the Oscar for the Genoese voice belongs to Paci: the actor who affectionately speaks of the many Genoese or Ligurian colleagues who are now stars on TV : “Maurizio (Lastrico) really does many things”. Yet Paci has just finished shooting the film “How human he is” on Paolo Villaggio, the father of irresistible comedy because he sadly evokes the reality of being “unlucky”, misunderstood, and as we would say today, “bullied or “bullied” even in the workplace.

Why do they reward you, Enzo, at the Dubbing Festival?

“I believe it is a tribute to the work done up to now, both playing Villaggio and in “Blanca”, Inspector Bacigalupo, even if he wasn’t exactly a Genoese mask. I played Genoese people is the meaning of the award: and this honors me. But it also made me laugh a little at all the efforts I made to have excellent diction.”

Is the Genoese voice rough?

“In the sense, I believe, also captured by the award to the Genoese: celebration is a character we have more than sound.”

The Genoese is loved by the public…

“The Genoese language is not theatrical, not like Venetian and Neapolitan for example. It was thanks to Govi ​​that she met. But because of the talent of Govi ​​himself. The works that he recites, in the texts, were simple works, not as high as those of Pirandello for example. And Govi ​​himself made the joke in bilingual, so everyone knew it.”

The success of “Blanca” of which the third season will be filmed, and the film on Villaggio. Now, what is he doing?

“The film about Lillo’s Posamen. We are in Rome. I have a lot of fun, even if I have a secondary role.”

This is truly a rewarding time for her..

“Rewarding period, yes. And I care a lot about Villaggio. His characters were part of my imagination since I was a child, and he is still important today.”

Matteo Passadore, memorable, to Inspector Bacigalupo in “Blana” to Paolo Villaggio and so on… A gallery of characters loved by the public.

“The character of Blanca is a new stereotype of the Genoese because he is cynical, sarcastic, gruff, but he is also endowed with a profound humanity that comes out later; and he remembers that saying about the gruff Genoese who if you make him a friend he will give you a lot”.

She worked in the fruit and vegetable shop, with your father, in the Castelletto neighborhood on the hills of Genoa and many recognize her and remember her kindness. Do your characters come from there, from your experience as a “besagnino”?

“I like to think so. Contact with people helps inspiration and a shop is a wonderful showcase of characters: but the real driving force for me then was something else: to escape from there… I had my dream, that of being an actor”.

Cabaret launched him, Matteo Passadore is unique…

“Yes, even if now they know me more for “Blanca”… Matteo Passadore is a polemical and suspicious person who likes “la ratella…”, the argument.

Plans for the future?

“Destiny will also give me the next stages, I try to understand which route I like and which route to take… sometimes I beach myself like a whale but getting there isn’t nice, it’s better to keep sailing”.

As for comedy, many Genoese people now appear on TV.

“Yes very much, and good!. There is a lot of Genoa on TV: this is a land where poetry and jokes go hand in hand.”

Few women though…and young people?

“Yes, there are few women even if the few are very good, starting with Carla Signoris. Thanks to stand up comedy, twenty-year-olds are growing up, there is a generational change, a moment of transition”.

Soon, will he return to the scene with his wife, the artist Romina Uguzzoni?

“Yes. with “Dalla Clava a Tik Tok” on 2 March 2024 at the Politeama Genovese”.

Christmas is upon us… pandoro or panettone?

“I always decide for the Genoese pandolce”

New Year’s?

“It depends… if I don’t work I’ll spend it at home or with friends or with my wife, it could even be that the two of us go out, maybe we’ll give each other a present”.

These are parties also marred by bullying and violence against women…

“They are open wounds that are being tried to heal in some way, but I am very skeptical at the moment as far as human beings are concerned… unfortunately they are components of our nature… perhaps more stringent laws could help us but I don’t know to what extent, I believe that human nature is sometimes truly astonishing in its negativity.”