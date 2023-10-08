Genoa – Paraphrasing the title of the film released in cinemas on 5 October (‘Fortune is in another cookie‘, dark comedy and debut feature of Ligurian director Marco Placanica), it can be said that Enzo Paci be that lucky ticket you would like to find: versatile, fun, full of emotions and at the same time pragmatic, direct, concrete. Engaged in the filming of the Rai TV film “How is human him”, directed by Luca Manfredi dedicated to the life of the famous actor Paolo Villaggio, of which he will be the protagonist, he agrees to talk about the role played in the Placanica film: the loan shark Tonino Paffone, the villain of the film. His first villainin truth having so far played characters with tender features such as the commissioner Mauro Bacigalupo (“Blanca”), tough with a good heart.

“I hope I’m not that bad” he said laughing, outlining a character to whom he gave beautiful accents: “Paffone discovers, in his dark reality, that he wants to leave a mark of himself. And having received a ‘second cookie’, a second chance, he decides to work in his own way to settle the family and especially his daughter. She does it in his way, through his criminal world, but ultimately it is a gesture of love”. Then “we all have both aspects in our hearts, we are executioners and victims”.

After the success of Blanca therefore in this film it is possible to enjoy another ‘face’ of Paci who says he found “the right cookie”. This film “is the metaphor of life where children inherit the moral legacy of their parents despite themselves. Well, children are another cookie, and you always hope that that cookie is better than you”. He loves cinema, Enzo Paci loves cinema and fiction. I like the pace of the set and the degree of truth that is achieved. It fascinates me, even from a technical point of view”. And if the theater “is the here and now, with the cinema something of you remains”.

Genoese and “proud to be Genoese”, Paci filmed ‘Luck is in another cookie’ right in the city of the Lantern. “It was exciting, they know me and the affection was inevitable – she said – but I feel observed … in Rome the environment is somehow more ‘protected’. However, it is always an emotion.”

And in Genoa (as well as in Rome) he will also film “How is human him”, directed by Luca Manfredi dedicated to the life of the famous actor Paolo Villaggio who died in 2017. Paci will take on the role of the great, much-loved comedian who marked a era. “I can’t talk about the film – he states – but I can say that I am excited and grateful for this opportunity. And believe me: I live it with awe“.