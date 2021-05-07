Enzo Maresca hasn’t been at Manchester City for a year. Last August he took over the U23 team and just a few days ago he achieved a historic event for the club: the first Premier League 2 of the ‘citizens’, the main championship for subsidiaries. The former Italian footballer has led a group of footballers where many have already appeared in the first team, such as Tommy Doyle, Liam Delap, Adrián Bernabé or Cole Palmer, to cite several examples that will sound more and more at the first level.

On the occasion of the title, the official website of Manchester City has reviewed Enzo Maresca’s career step by step up to the present time. In it, he acknowledges that the stage in Seville was “the most important moment” of his career: “It was an incredible team and it was a very good experience in every way. LThe squad was fantastic, we had Dani Alves, Kanouté or Luis Fabiano, as well as footballers like Adriano or Saviola … It was incredible. Juande Ramos was a good coach and then he went to Tottenham “, he says. And he recognizes the importance of Seville in his life: “My wife is from Seville, my first child was born in Seville … So Seville is like my second home.”

That Seville marked an era with its triumphs in the UEFA Cup. In the 2006 final, Maresca was chosen man of the match and received a prize of 10,000 euros. However, he decided to donate the money to the San Juan de Dios hospital: “Yes, it is true, it was that amount of money. Why did I do it? Simply, because we cannot forget how lucky we are in our profession. We are very lucky to earn so much money and we can help people,” he explains. “The city went crazy at that time, it was the first European title for the club. Now, after 15 years, they have already won the Europa League many times. It was the most productive stage of my career. “

Maresca was also part of the Juventus squad, where Marcelo Lippi stands out as “number one in terms of motivation and leadership, and years later he arrived at Malaga. On the Costa del Sol he met Manuel Pellegrini, who years later made a place for him on his West Ham coaching staff. “He convinced me to be a coach, Manuel is like a father in my career. It was the first time that Málaga reached the Champions League position. I still have a tremendous relationship with him.”