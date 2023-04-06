With videoVlogger Enzo Knol (29) and his girlfriend Myron Knoops say they were recently stopped and fined for speeding in their Porsche Panamera. They drove at least 40 kilometers per hour faster than allowed, says an agent in Knol’s new vlog. He calls that ‘anti-social’, Knol thinks the police action is unreasonable.



Leon van Wijk



Apr 6 2023

Enzo, one of the largest vloggers in the Netherlands with 2.7 million subscribers on YouTube, is on his way home from a birthday when the police stop him. His girlfriend Myron is behind the wheel, because Enzo has been drinking. He tells this in his new vlog, which has been viewed 231,000 times since Wednesday and trending it’s on YouTube. Knol films and publishes the entire incident.

The police have to drive 250 kilometers per hour to keep up with Myron and Knol, the officer said in the video. The official report states 170 kilometers per hour (160 after correction), the only speed that the police have been able to measure. That is 40 kilometers too fast, because the maximum allowed speed is 130. “That is 261 euros,” says the officer about the ticket. “And there is a good chance that the Public Prosecution Service will say: you have to take a course.” See also The Debate - Condemns Cristina Fernández: what is next in the process against the former president?

The agent points Knol and Myron to the accident in the Frisian Jirnsum on Saturday, in which four people were killed and possibly also driven too fast. “I find it disappointing that a grown man is sitting next to it in his car, and you probably film it too,” says the officer. “I don’t know, it doesn’t tend towards a bit of responsibility. That worries me deeply.”

‘Because I have a Porsche’

Knol thinks it is unnecessary for the agent to include the fatal accident. ,,Because I have a Porsche, you are now going to leave it with us”, he responds. It has nothing to do with the car, says the agent. He just wants to remind the couple of their responsibility. ,,So to everyone you stop and who drives too fast, you’re going to say: ‘There have just been deaths in Friesland, do you think that’s normal?” Enzo answers.

The police also denounce Myron’s driving style. ,,Our impression is that you are not yet very controllable at high speed. If something happens, that you can control the vehicle,” says the officer. Knol thinks the comment is unjustified. ,,Driving… It’s 00:00 in the evening”, he counters. ,,She drives 170 where you are allowed 130, that’s not the craziest thing there is, of course.” They hardly encountered any other road users, the two say. See also Elections in Turkey: the united opposition against a "more fragile than ever" Erdogan

Enzo Knol and Myron Koops. © YouTube Enzo Knol



“With Porsche, 170 is not hard”

Enzo and Myron say they understand they broke the law. But the agent’s words are exaggerated, they believe. The conversation is difficult from the start, because the agent thinks that Enzo should make it known that he is filming him, while Enzo says he has had no opportunity to do so. Knol also finds it strange that the officer wants his door open, while he is already opening his window.

Knol, who previously filmed how the police stopped him, would drive 170 again in a bit. Because, according to him, that is ‘not hard’ with a Porsche. The risk of a fine is part of it for him and it would only be wrong if you did this in a residential area, he argues. With the cruise control at 130, the couple continues on their way home.

The police do not want to respond to the video ‘in connection with traceability to persons and in the context of privacy’. Driving too fast is of course dangerous, even at night. Therefore, glorifying it on social media may become a criminal offense in Belgium. See also Parks | Oak trees are being felled from Helsinki's "Piritori" before the extensive renovation that starts in the summer

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: