Enzo Knol plans to spend a day with the police to show with a vlog how things work in practice. That is what the vlogger said in the talk show on Friday evening Beau in which he was a guest. Knol came under fire on Wednesday after he shared a vlog showing how his girlfriend, who was behind the wheel, had driven much faster than allowed. “It is also really painful to look back in this way”, he responded to Beau van Erven Dorens.

The vlog that Knol shared with his more than 2.7 million subscribers on Wednesday showed how he and his girlfriend Myron were stopped after a birthday party. Myron was behind the wheel, because Enzo had been drinking. Although the police stated that they had to drive 250 kilometers per hour to keep up with them, their speed was eventually measured at 170 kilometers per hour (160 after correction). That is 40 kilometers too fast, because the maximum allowed speed is 130. ,,We drive 170 where you are allowed 130, that's not the craziest thing there is, is it?" Knol responded to the words of the officer.

It was precisely this nonchalant attitude that brought Knol under fire. Knol said in Beau van Erven Dorens’ talk show that he has made a mistake. “It is also really painful to look back in this way.” But, Knol emphasized, they definitely didn’t drive 200 kilometers per hour. “I completely agree that the speed is not justifiable. All I can say is I want to apologize.”

According to the vlogger, he acted out of emotion because he had a few beers. “You do a thousand things right and now I have really gone wrong,” he admitted. “I get that people are stumbling about that. While I am clearly reacting out of emotion. This is not the Enzo I know.”

Change

Van Erven Dorens wondered whether Knol intended to change his behavior and how he was going to do that. The vlogger said he has now been in contact with the police and has plans to make a 'nice vlog' in which he gives a look behind the scenes and shows how officers work.

It would not be the first time that Knol would spend a day with the police, he has done that before. ,,That makes it even stupider of me, that I enter into a discussion like that. Because I know what the consequences of an accident can be.”

