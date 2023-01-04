Enzo Iacchetti is not present on Striscia La Notizia due to the flu but the reality is different

Without any shadow of a doubt, Strip The News is one of the most loved and followed television programs in the world of Italian television. For about three weeks Enzo Iacchetti he hosts the well-known satirical news program from home. But what is the real reason why the conductor appears on a screen next to Ezio Greggio? Let’s find out together!

Since about mid-December, Ezio Greggio has been leading Strip The News alone. In fact, the well-known presenters are joined by one screen in which his colleague Enzo Iacchetti appears. As the Italian public had assumed, the reason for which the man is not present in the studio is theinfluence.

In light of this, the authors of the program had replaced it with Henry Beruschi. However, despite the fact that a few weeks have passed, still today the Italian audience keep seeing the conductor behind a screen. To clarify the matter, “Fanpage” thought about it, which revealed the reason for this long one absence.

Contrary to what some viewers may think, the conductor is not yet in convalescence and its influence didn’t last that long. According to what was reported by the well-known newspaper, Ezio Greggio’s colleague still leads from home because the bets are registered. So, the episodes of Strip The News recorded when the presenter was still ill, they are still on the air.

Now, one request arises spontaneously. In fact, everyone is wondering how much Iacchetti will be present again in the studio of Strip The News. According to some rumors emerged on the net, the man should lead in presence from Monday 9 January 2023. From this day on, the person concerned should no longer appear half-length behind a screen.