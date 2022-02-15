Although he has just landed and it is premature to be able to talk about his adaptation to River Plate, the talented Essekiel Ship He has shown some interesting things both in the pre-season friendly against Vélez and in the time he had to enter Santa Fe, against Unión.
It caught his attention so much Enzo Francescoliex-soccer player of the “Millionaire” and current manager of the institution, that the Uruguayan was encouraged to throw flowers (and a little pressure?) at the creative who came on loan from Atlanta United of the United States MLS.
“In some things, Barco reminds me of Ariel Ortega“The Prince began, referring to one of the greatest idols in the history of the River Plate cast. “By moving electricity, at the start at the same time. Since Ariel I haven’t seen that. He is a type of player that we needed a lot, in heads-up he unbalances. It’s good that we have a player who gives us that possibility, that generates movement in closed defenses. He has a short dribbling, he brings together two or three players in general, “he said in dialogue with ESPN, on the program Team F.
It should be remembered that Francescoli shared a team with Ortega in the River champion of America in 1996, with teammates such as Hernán Crespo, Hernán Díaz, Mono Burgos, Leo Astrada, Celso Ayala… There the “Burrito” broke it before going to Valencia. Will Barco be able to imitate him?
