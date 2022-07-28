The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) keep adding negative comments in Argentine and continental football based on its use, with disparate criteria and with matches involved in controversy due to the tool, with the recent Barracas Central-Board of Trustees as a faithful example.
It was precisely on this subject that the Uruguayan Enzo Francescoliwho knew how to break it in River Plate as a player and now defends the interests of the club as sports director, in dialogue with “De Fútbol se Habla Así”.
“I don’t get along either well or badly with VAR. It should be an instrument that gives the referee one more weapon to correct his mistakes, something that does not happen today. It should be used to clear up any doubts the referee has. That he asks for the review and they don’t call him, this adds more confusion in the plays“, The “Prince” started with the criticism.
“The more people are added, the more doubts are generated. It is misused from the first day. In other places it is more streamlined and they don’t call because of the 200 stupid things they call today”, assured Francescoli, in clear comparison to the use they give it in Europe.
“I didn’t see Suárez’s arm. It is only seen with the image stopped, which does not show if he hits the ball or not.If we draw lines and intervene in very fine things, the essence of the game is lost. If you see 43 times (for Tobar) something that you are not convinced and you say yes, something convinced you or happened”, the manager had expressed about the controversial hand of Matías Suárez, for the round of 16 second leg of the Copa Libertadores against Velez.
#Enzo #Francescoli #exploded #VAR #Argentina #dont #stupidities
Leave a Reply