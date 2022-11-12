SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian Enzo Fittipaldi announced on Saturday that he was joining Red Bull’s driver academy, a step that could bring him one step closer to becoming the fifth member of his family to race in Formula 1.

The 21-year-old US-born grandson of two-time world champion Emerson Fittipaldi broke the news during a televised interview at the São Paulo Grand Prix and posted a photo on Twitter of himself with Red Bull motorsport boss Helmut Mark.

Fittipaldi is in his first full season in Formula 2 with Charouz, sixth in the championship with one race to go, but level on points with fifth-placed Indian Jehan Daruvala and fourth-placed Australian Jack Doohan.

He was part of the Ferrari Driver Academy before leaving last year.

“The plans (for the future) we will see, but I am very happy to be part of the Red Bull driver academy,” he told Reuters in the Interlagos paddock.

The four Fittipaldis racing in Formula 1 are Emerson, champion in 1972 and 1974, Enzo’s brother Pietro, great-uncle Wilson and cousin Christian.

Pietro, a Haas reserve driver, was the last Brazilian on the Formula 1 grid as he replaced Romain Grosjean in two races in 2020.

Brazil, one of the most successful countries in the history of the sport, has not had a regular driver since Felipe Massa’s retirement in 2017.

“It’s very special. At a critical moment, in which we have not had a driver in Formula 1 for years,” Emerson told Reuters in Interlagos.

“Our new hope for Brazil is the talent that is there,” he added, also praising this season’s F2 champion Felipe Drugovich, who is now an Aston Martin reserve.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)