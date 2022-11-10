Many have wondered or fantasized what the Drake would think of Ferrari Thoroughbred, the first SUV (which for all in Maranello SUV is not) of the Prancing Horse, a 2 + 2 with high wheels that has projected the Italian brand into a segment never explored before with a production car. Many have claimed that Enzo Ferrari he would never have liked such a model, yet the Engineer had always had a predilection for the 2 + 2 scheme, with many of his Reds having that setting. This was confirmed by Piero Ferrari, who in a recent interview talked about Enzo’s cars: not only Ferrari but also various everyday cars.

During a chat with the magazine The truththe son of Lina Lardi and the Drake addressed the issue, starting right from Ferrari that the Great Old Man has in his garage: “He has had many. Of course she always had a Ferrari. They did it to him as he liked her. He had all the versions of the “2 + 2”, he always moved with his driver, then he didn’t use the bodyguard, and a poodle, always in the car with him. “ Yet Enzo Ferrari did not move only on the jewels produced in Maranello but also on small cars and common cars.

Some time ago we told you about the his Alfa Romeo 164 but the Alfa sedan was not the only “normal” car used by Drake for his travels, such as several Fiat models but also Peugeot, by virtue of his connection with Roland Peugeot: “He had various types of everyday cars, many Fiat, ‘1100 Turismo fast’, 125 and 124, up to the Ritmo, which he took as normal but made them with the Abarth engine because he didn’t want the Abarth brand. He also had two Peugeots, because he was a personal friend of Roland Peugeot, and also the first Renault turbo, he bought it because he wanted to know what he was like. “