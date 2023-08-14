Enzo Ferrari 35 years after his death

Mid-August is never a trivial period for fans of Ferrari. Not exactly on the day of the Feast of the Assumption, but just 24 hours before, in fact, the historic founder died Enzo. The Drake he left in 1988, with a Formula 1 that spoke English thanks to the dominance of the McLaren of Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, but which in Monza – at the first without the Commendatore – magically returned to being colored all Ferrari Red with the one-two signed by Gerhard Berger-Michele Alboreto. It was the only act of insubordination to the supremacy of their English rivals, who established records that would last for 35 years, until today’s Red Bull arrived.

The memory of the team

This is how the Scuderia remembered its founder on social media.

Enzo Ferrari left us on 14 August 1988, but his legacy certainly hasn’t.

People, technologies, buildings. Our Maranello factory’s expansion stands testament to his vision, enabling us to push boundaries and shape the future of automotive innovation. #Ferrari #RememberingEnzo pic.twitter.com/rJiLvZFFZM — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) August 14, 2023

“Enzo Ferrari passed away on August 14, 1988, but his legacy certainly didn’t. People, technologies, buildings. The expansion of our Maranello plant is testament to his vision, enabling us to push the boundaries and shape the future of automotive innovation“.

Physically, the Drake he has been missing for 35 years, but in fact he has never left, because the people who worked with him have absorbed his passion, charisma and respect for work, for the sacred Commendatore to the point of never taking holidays, trying to pass them on to colleagues of future generations. And now Ferrari’s vision and ideas have become the Scuderia’s DNA.