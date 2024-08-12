In two days it will be exactly 36 years since the death of Enzo Ferrari. It was August 14, 1988 when the Drake left us, an anniversary that the city of Modena also intends to celebrate in a special way: in fact, it is planned at the cemetery of San Cataldo in Modena the traditional homage to the tomb, with the placing of a basket of flowers, while in the parish of San Biagio in Maranello a memorial mass will be celebrated.

Modena Remembers Enzo Ferrari

“I express gratitude and remembrance for a figure who has left an indelible mark on the history and heart of our city – declared the mayor of Modena, Massimo Mezzetti, who in a telegram sent to his son Piero and his family defined Enzo Ferrari as a symbol of innovation, passion and determination – Enzo Ferrari was not only a pioneer of motoring, but also a symbol of innovation, passion and determination. His extraordinary commitment and his vision have brought the name of Modena to the world, making it synonymous with excellence and beauty. It is with pride that we see how the figure of Ferrari has been celebrated internationally through the recent film by Michael Mann, which has brought his story to screens around the world”.

Maranello also in memory of the Drake

His words were joined by those of the mayor of Maranello, Luigi Zironi: “This anniversary excites us every year, it brings us back to deep passion with which Drake created the Ferrari myth, intertwining his destiny with our land. A land that shared his love for engines and his ambitions, and that now continues to guard the memory of his exploits with the affection and pride that is reserved only for the greatest”.