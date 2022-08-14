What drives you to persist and pursue the dream of a dreamer to make it yours, enduring schedules and sacrifices?

Why do we join a vision that an Italian dreamer had many years earlier, pursuing the myth of the automobile and competition, making his dream and surname resonate around the world?

There are things that are instilled in you, that begin to make you vibrate as soon as you see something that is associated with that dream, especially in an age in which anything is amplified. My parents and no one around me had acted to induce me to become passionate about the Prancing Horse, yet watching F1 races, watching Gilles drive Villeneuve aboard that red car I felt that there was something that aroused my attention and intrigued me, up to its founder andaustere and mysterious impact behind those sunglasses. But I perceived something lovable and alive behind that protection, a protection for his dream, his beloved machines and the heroes he chose to guide them and amplify their story, which he also defended with words, phrases that resonate and that the internet fortunately gives the possibility to listen again through his old interviews.

So I found myself, last year, for work reasons, to enter what was his home in Fiorano, inside the track, and to grasp its presence again, moving as if he still lived there, with the respect that guest must have when he is hosted, having the suggestion that objects refer to his presence. I don’t deny having had a little bit of goosebumps e of having sighed in front of the yellow tiles with the image of the Cavallino and the bookcases, his desk with the gray handset telephone, typical of a long time ago. That man affected my life and that of many people who still feel that dream, that myth, that everything to be treated as a gift to be given the push and the energy to remain alive even in the future, when everything changes quickly.

I had a very small photo holder as a child, in which I inserted a photo of the Drake clipped from one of the newspapers that talked about him. And still in my mother’s house that picture is on the bedside table, where my child probably goes to sleep and falls asleep with that idea that would have accompanied him for many years to come.

Thank you Mr. Enzo

Francesco Cigarini