On February 18, 1898, a man was born in Modena who would revolutionize the world of engines, both on the road and on the circuit, creating a legend on wheels capable of shining internationally. That man was Enzo Ferrari. Today she would have been 125 years old. The Drake, the Great Old Man, the Commendatore, so many epithets for a person who, albeit with a character disliked by most, was able to create something unique in a land steeped in mechanics and motor oil, that Motor Valley which today is celebrated in all over the world and represented by some of the supercars that from Maranello have conquered the stages of the world thanks to that unmistakable Prancing Horse. We wanted to retrace the stages of Drake’s history on the 125th anniversary of his birth, in a special way, through the letters of the alphabet, each linked to an anecdote or an important word for his life.

Starting from A of Auto Avio Costruzioni, the brand founded by Enzo Ferrari before being able to use his name for the Prancing Horse car manufacturer. In fact, the contract with Alfa Romeo prevented him from using it immediately when he left the Alfa Romeo. The second letter, la, is linked to the Cavallino B by Francesco Barraca, the airplane pilot who died in combat, whose family gave the emblem of his squadron to the Drake, fascinated by that talent of the skies. The Prancing Horse of Barraca’s plane would become the unmistakable symbol of all Ferraris. And in the first years in which the Rossa took its first steps, how can we forget the C of Coppa Florio, the race that in 1908 made him fall in love with the world of motor racing. With the D a heart leap is inevitable for Dino, the first child born in 1932 and died very young at the age of 24 due to myopathy. However, Enzo’s son left his father a great legacy, the V6 engine that Ferrari will use for the triumph in the 1961 Formula 1 world championship, an engine that will arrive in 1965 on the road car of the same name.

The E and F are his initials, with that Ferrari he inherited from his father, first manager of a company specializing in metalworking and then owner of a car maintenance workshop. Enzo Ferrari was also a collaborator of La Gazzetta dello Sport, it was 1914. The I of instructor, role held at the Modena fire brigade school while the L was the initial of his wife Laura Garello, his life partner who died in 1978. Then there’s the M, from a mule, the animal he used to shoe during the First World War. Drake’s life has been a legend since his birth (N) since it was officially registered only two days later: it was February 18th but the heavy snowfall that hit Modena and its province did not allow his father Alfredo to go to the offices municipal and so he had to wait until 20 February. In Via Ormea instead there was the first workshop where Enzo returned at the end of the First World War, there he will modify the Lancia military trucks to transform them into cars that he tests himself. An experience that allowed him to learn to drive preparing for the albeit short career as a driver.

P like Parma-Poggio di Berceto, the first race in which he participates in 1920 and which sees him finish fourth. There R is instead the initial of that color which is inextricably linked to the history of the Prancing Horse while the Scuderia Ferrari S is the name used by Drake for the team created in 1929 to drive Alfa Romeos in competitions. The T stands for transfer, the one from Modena to Maranello to get away from the dangers of the Second World War. The U, as the last work. The one brought forward on the F40 which will be presented in 1987. Finally, the Z by Zagato which will collaborate with Ferrari on a few cars, including the 250 GT Zagato.

Source: RTBF