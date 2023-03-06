Enzo Fernández established himself as World Champion in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, being chosen the best young player in the tournament that saw the Albiceleste get the third star in its history. Throughout the entire championship, the player who emerged from River established himself in the starting eleven of Scaloni’s team and ended up being a transcendental player in the final against France.
Due to his performance, he was transferred to Chelsea for €120 million from Benfica, a team he just joined for just 6 months, and for this transfer he became the most valuable Argentine player in history.
Now, just over two months after touching the sky with his hands and being eternal, Fernández gave his first interview before the media about everything that happened in Arab lands and what it meant to get this title. Let’s remember that he debuted with the Argentine National Team in the last tour that Scaloni’s team made through the United States against Honduras and Jamaica, for which he ended up getting on the list at the end of the World Cup process.
Obviously, he was consulted about his goal against Mexico, key to giving Argentina peace of mind in a very important game, and he highlighted a situation that Lionel Messi told him before nailing the ball into Memo Ochoa’s left corner: “In the goal that I scored against Mexico, Leo told me to come over to play. He came to hug me as if to say ‘you saw that I told you.’ This talk shows the confidence that the Argentine captain had in Enzo and the rest of his teammates at such an important moment. In addition, he assured that during his free time he puts up Youtube to see the summaries of all the matches and especially his goal against Mexico: “It was all crazy, I get very excited.”
As he made the lower ranks and coincided in many of these teams with Julián Álvarez, the other great young figure of the World Cup for Argentina, they asked him to describe his relationship with the current Manchester City player and he said: “With Juli we have a connection, we know each other a lot. When we entered the room for the first time, I gave her a hug and said ‘look where we are, see if everything is as we want'”. A connection that without a doubt was reflected on the pitch.
They also asked him everything about the run-up to his first call-up to the National Team and his transfer to Benfica, to which he highlighted the importance that Nicolás Otamendi had in all these moments, saying that he received him in the best way in the Portuguese team and that he spoke to him of the moments in Argentina because I told him “Get ready you’re going to be here.”
“I want to thank all the Argentines for the support, the affection and for being such lovers of football. It felt a lot. They deserve it. I love them very much and I miss them”
– Enzo on the support of the fans
In the run-up to the World Cup, there was much speculation about his call-up due to the few games he had played with the National Team and in European football, but the player himself did not care about that, since he assured that he spent three months preparing physically. and mentally to play this tournament. Without a doubt, this work paid off and was reflected on the field of play.
Regarding his relationship with Lionel Messi, which is very particular since when he was very young and on the 10th he had resigned from the Argentine National Team, he wrote him a letter asking him to stay, he commented the following: “After the final with France, I said thank you to Messi for never abandoning us and always trying. I always bankrolled him”
Now, Enzo Fernández is recognized worldwide as one of the best players in the world and will be a valuable asset for the Argentine National Team facing the 2026 World Cup process. And you already know how heavy the World Cup is with all that that implies.
