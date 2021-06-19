One of the players who has most excited River fans is undoubtedly Enzo Fernández, who after several weeks of blocking his possible arrival, this Friday his return to the Millionaire club was officially made.
The midfielder anticipated his return at the request of Marcelo Gallardo as we remember that he had a contract with Defense and Justice until December. After this return in advance River has paid about $ 80,000 in compensation for breaking the loan.
Throughout the process of his return, it was thought that the Defense and Justice leadership would interpose said request of the Millionaire team, however, the good relationship between both clubs made this transfer take place, although at first the idea del Halcón was to continue with the player until the term of his loan.
In an interview for the Diario Olé, Enzo Fernández spoke of the process that went through so that his return could take place, in addition to mentioning how happy he is: “It was a tough week, of comings and goings … But at the end of the day everything went well. I’m already a River player. Gallardo communicated with me all week, he told me he was happy because the situation had unraveled, he gave me a lot of peace of mind They are very happy at home because they are all River fans “Fernández declared.
The 20-year-old player arrives with full maturity after having become an idol for the Falcón fans, to whom he gave a South American Cup and a South American Recopa,
Enzo Fernández also spoke about what Leo Ponzio represents in the club, in addition to remembering that Copa Libertadores final in Madrid, where he was part of the reserves: “Ponzio’s situation has hit us all because he is the captain, the benchmark, the one who guides us. We are sad because he helps the boys a lot. For example, when I had to share training with him, I got to play in the middle next to him and he guides you a lot. I really liked the River in 2018, the one that was champion in Madrid. That was the one that identified me the most. I was in Reserve and trained against them a few days before. I was very involved, I had very hungry and you could tell there was a good vibe “, the player concluded.
It will only be a matter of days for the fans to see Enzo Fernández on the court again, who has traveled individually on a charter flight to Orlando to join the club’s preseason.
Leave a Reply