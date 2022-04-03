River beat Defense and Justice 2-1 and Enzo Fernández was the great figure of Marcelo Gallardo’s team. The 21-year-old midfielder is at an excellent level, constantly growing and is a project to look forward to.
After his loan at Halcón, the youth player returned to the club where he was born and he is doing it in a great way. It’s already one undisputed piece for the Doll and every day you see him playing better.
a soccer player with dynamic, with a brand, who projects himself into the attack, who knows with the ball at his feet, who has a long-distance shot and who manages to reach the area to convert. He has plenty of personality, claw and is very complete.
It’s a steering wheel of the so-called “modern” and that every coach wants in his team. At his young age, he is making merits so that they come looking for powerful teams from Europe and it is not surprising that has been on Real’s radar Madrid.
Thinking of the Spanish club, which will soon need a replacement in midfield, here they will find a player they can enhance and who It has ideal characteristics to be part of. of the team that Ancelotti currently manages.
is also a excellent news for the team Argentina, since he is a footballer who is on Lionel Scaloni’s radar and already included him in a call last year so that he can win filming.
Enzo is the present and future of Argentine football, he is currently the player with the highest level in River and is growing by leaps and bounds. He must continue working, learning from his teammates and from his coach, who is one of the best in the world. It is up to him to have a career like the one he surely dreams of, because he has plenty of football conditions to shine.
