Then you are a hero, blowing a bit in a car that you designed yourself. This Enzo designer is almost in jail for it!

A police officer is also only a living being. If he sees a speeding driver in a beautiful Ferrari, he won’t immediately wave the coupon book, will he? Have a look first. It is always an event for the eyes.

But in Japan, Enzo designer Kiyoyuki “Ken” Okuyama made it very colorful. He drove hardly to comprehend and highly illegal 125 km / h. The car in question was a Ferrari Enzo. It doesn’t get much better than that, does it?

Enzo designer

However, the police saw it differently. Despite Kiyoyuki Okuyama being the first non-Italian designer to draw a Ferrari, that wasn’t enough to overlook it. The problem was that Ken (not from that new Barbie movie) was speeding 125 where only 40 km/h is allowed.

Photo credits: Ken Okuyama via Instagram.

The requirements in terms of speed and amounts for the boees are really ridiculous in Japan. It almost looks like the Netherlands. Okuyama recently had to answer to court. His defense was that the 6.0 V12 needed sufficient cooling and for that he had to increase the speed slightly. That sounds very plausible to us.

Pronunciation

The judge did not agree. He found the speeding significant and ‘extremely dangerous’. Naturally, the Enzo designer is full of regret and shame and promises to get well soon. Ken promises that it will never happen again and that he is deeply remorseful. Partly thanks to that statement, he avoids a potential prison sentence. If he goes wrong again in these two years, he will still go to jail.

Just a little bit of context, in Japan the speed restrictions are very strict. You can drive 120 km/h on the largest highways, but just like in the Netherlands, you can be happy if you reach 100 km/h. Perhaps more importantly, the speed limits on the back roads (where Ken went too fast) are ancient. however, it takes an enormous amount of effort and money to increase the limits to more logical speeds. That is why in 2023 they are driving at speeds that seemed acceptable in the 1950s.

Through: Japanese Times

This article Enzo designer arrested in his ‘own’ car first appeared on Autoblog.nl.



#Enzo #designer #arrested #car