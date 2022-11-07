Football quickly gave Racing revenge. After failing to win the Professional League, he had the pleasure of being champion of the Champions Trophy and had a special celebration. In the final he managed to beat Boca and for the players it was very special.
After the Xeneize title, in the locker room they remembered a lot about the footballers of the Academy and especially Enzo Copetti. The striker had declared that they were going to be champions and that was why he was mocked.
Now and despite the fact that he did not play due to injury, the Racing player decided to take revenge and remembered Boca in the celebrations. Over there He sent a special message to Darío Benedetto, It didn’t take long for it to go viral on social media.
Do you want it? Did you stay with the desire? There she came to look for the other … you lost the most important friend ”, Copetti said in a live that he made on his Instagram account and then he kissed the champion’s medal.
In the locker room the footballers were also seen drinking alcohol and joking that they were “re Copetti”. Let us remember that this joke had been used by Boca to make fun of him. What remains in folklore!
