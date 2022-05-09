“It is Europe that must be the protagonist of the phase of negotiations that must be opened as soon as possible, supporting Ukraine’s choices on its territorial sovereignty”. Enzo Amendola, undersecretary of the premier for European Affairs, fresh from the 72-year ceremony of the EU in Strasbourg, has no doubts that it is up to Europe and not just to NATO to establish the rules of the negotiation. The push for greater political unity impressed by Von Der Leyen and Macron also sees Italy at the forefront, because “it is time for courage, even for a new two-speed Europe, such as the one designed today by its leading institutions “.

Do you also agree with Macron when he says that Russia cannot be humiliated and that peace must be made with them?

“Yes, it expresses a very strong point of view among European leaders, since the conflict in the heart of Europe must see the EU deployed to restart the way to negotiations. It is obvious that we are available in any format, in any place and time for negotiations in support of Zelensky’s positions and we will push for signs of openness to arrive from the Kremlin ”.

Are the British who talk about missiles in Russian territory and the Americans who want Putin’s defeat wrong?

«Our alliance to support Ukraine must never fall into a rhetorical escalation, we leave that to the Kremlin propagandists. We must continue to support the Ukrainian resistance to reopen a negotiation channel ”.

When Stoltenberg says that member countries will never accept the annexation of Ukraine, is he not making a field invasion?

«Europe will support Zelensky in the solution of the conflict and its legitimate positions will be at the basis of the defense of Ukrainian sovereignty. At the same time, Macron is right when he points out that we will not bring “a spirit of revenge and a desire for humiliation” into that negotiation. We are interested in stopping the weapons for the atrocities that Ukrainian civilians are undergoing ».

What must be the agenda for peace where it has come? And who should lead the negotiations?

“This is a conflict that has political and economic effects in a world that has no definite balance of power. The pandemic has revealed the fragility of multilateral mechanisms. Now Europe has the main responsibility in leading the peaceful solution to the conflict, bearing in mind that in addition to its allies, there are global actors such as China and India, with whom to build new structures of political dialogue. As Mattarella said, it is necessary to replicate the Helsinky agreements, the final act of detente from the Cold War and not the Yalta agreements for the division of European borders ».

To be realistic, however, Europe has so far played no role. How long will the revision of the treaties proposed by Von Der Leyen to abolish the right of veto have?

“The Conference on the Future of Europe opened last year by the late David Sassoli saw the three heads of the institutions ask for more ambition for the challenges we face at a global level and for the shocks of the history we are experiencing: the treaties of 15 years ago they are not up to par and the right of veto has often led to a paralysis of joint action ».

But will it be possible to modify them?

«Macron’s is a very strong signal: he spoke of opening the discussion at the June European Council. I do not deny that some countries have already shown reticence and fears, but if we really want an autonomous Europe, globally competitive, this is the time for courage ».

Does the European federation we are talking about imply a hard core to start with, a two-speed Europe?

«Macron has rightly emphasized how the enlargement to other countries will lead to the birth of a wider European political community, to which the faculty of different speeds must be associated in parallel with which to proceed in some sectors. It is the same option proposed by Letta with the European Confederation ”.

How will it be possible to overcome the resistance to ceding sovereignty in the era of sovereignties, which are still strong in Europe?

“Given that even countries where there are no sovereign governments show resistance, to the north and east, in this new Europe no one should lose national identity or roots. You pool multiple parts of your sovereignty for a common interest. Seventy years ago, Europe was born by combining energy policies, coal and steel, to restore peace to the continent, today we are called to global challenges and very tough competition. Nobody can think of making it in this world alone ».

In Italy there are critical voices on rearmament, from the 5 stars but also from the Catholic area of ​​the Democratic Party. Damage to the country’s image of unity for the premier on his trip to the US?

«No, let’s get to the facts: the premier has proposed a European conference on common defense, because we spend two and a half times the amount of Russia and we have weapons systems on a national basis. So no race for rearmament, but for the organization, with an economy of scale, of a common European defense. And Italy must be the protagonist of this process: common defense means spending together and well ».

Entering our borders, do the rifts between the Democratic Party and the 5-star on the conduct to be held in this war undermine the progressive camp to the extent that European partners fear a sovereign victory in the elections?

«I answer you like this: I see great appreciation around Europe for the conduct not only of the premier, but also of our most exposed ministers, Luigi Di Maio and Lorenzo Guerini. I would say that it is a concrete example of how our two parties can converge at high institutional levels: and this is what Europe sees ».