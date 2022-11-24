Enzo Amendola, the new name in the Pd house. The specter of splitting

The government Melons launched the budget law and began to take its first concrete steps in this new one legislature without major difficulties. Thanks also to an opposition very divided and silent, especially at home Pd. Among the dem the topic of discussion remains the choice of next secretaryeven if i times I am very longthe final decision will be made only a February. But the more days go by – we read in the press – and the more the black clouds gather among the dem, with the risk of a split if you don’t find one candidate really shared from all the various streams. We are looking for a name capable of uniting the farthest corners of the dem globe.

In the last few hours – continues La Stampa – a new name which could make many agree: Enzo Amendola. The former minister and undersecretary for European affairs would find a broad support from North to South. Just hear what Andrea says Orlando on the fact that “a split would do bad at all“, to understand that the fear of a split in the dem apple, after the congress, exists. So in the corridors of the Nazarene this different hypothesis begins to appear: the candidacy of Amendola, which may not displease the furthest worlds. In short, the deployments are still very mobile and the tactics dominates but a candidate is being sought least divisive as possible.

Subscribe to the newsletter

