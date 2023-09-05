Envy? Van Gaal hints that the World Cup in Qatar was fixed

Coach Louis VanGaal, Netherlands coach in the past Qatar World Cupinsinuated that Argentina received help during the World Cup because there was interest in the team Lionel Messi would win the championship.

“I don’t want to say more about this. Look how Argentina scored, how we scored and how some Argentine players crossed the line without being penalized. I think it was all premeditated,” Van Gaal told the Dutch channel Noos. (Richard Ríos: get to know to the first-timer of the Colombian National Team who comes from futsal)

Will it be true?

The former coach of FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich, 72 years old and retired from the bench due to health problems, thus referred to the quarterfinal match in which the Netherlands lost against Argentina in a penalty shootout.

When asked if by saying “premeditated” he meant that everything possible was done for the albiceleste to be proclaimed champion, Van Gaal responded with another question. “Should Messi become world champion? I think so,” he concluded.

The statements have aroused a lot of interest and, of course, repudiation in Argentina, a country where they do not believe it.

