Thursday, September 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Envy? Van Gaal hints that the World Cup in Qatar was fixed

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 5, 2023
in Sports
0
Envy? Van Gaal hints that the World Cup in Qatar was fixed

Close


Close

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi celebrated his goal to the Dutch coach Van Gaal’s face.

Lionel Messi celebrated his goal against Dutch coach Van Gaal in the face.

Again the problem in the game Netherlands and Argentina.

Coach Louis VanGaal, Netherlands coach in the past Qatar World Cupinsinuated that Argentina received help during the World Cup because there was interest in the team Lionel Messi would win the championship.

See also  Hugo Rodallega scored a double and saved a tie for Santa Fe in Pereira

“I don’t want to say more about this. Look how Argentina scored, how we scored and how some Argentine players crossed the line without being penalized. I think it was all premeditated,” Van Gaal told the Dutch channel Noos. (Richard Ríos: get to know to the first-timer of the Colombian National Team who comes from futsal)

Will it be true?

The former coach of FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich, 72 years old and retired from the bench due to health problems, thus referred to the quarterfinal match in which the Netherlands lost against Argentina in a penalty shootout.

When asked if by saying “premeditated” he meant that everything possible was done for the albiceleste to be proclaimed champion, Van Gaal responded with another question. “Should Messi become world champion? I think so,” he concluded.

The statements have aroused a lot of interest and, of course, repudiation in Argentina, a country where they do not believe it.
(Jorge Vilda, dismissed as Spain women’s coach)

See also  After series of robberies and security breaches, the director of the British Museum resigns

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Envy #Van #Gaal #hints #World #Cup #Qatar #fixed

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
How did the Argentine National Team form in the last debut in the South American Qualifiers?

How did the Argentine National Team form in the last debut in the South American Qualifiers?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result