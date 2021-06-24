Two married couples of old friends see their harmony blow up when one of the women, the most discreet of the group, a shop assistant,

writes a novel with autobiographical elements and is a formidable publishing success. SJealousy and envy then urgently face the happiness of others.

Vincent Cassel, Bérénice Bejo (Oscar nominee for ‘The Artist’), Florence Foresti and François Damiens star in a comedy that is curiously titled with a Spanish expression, healthy envy, when the original French title comes from a saying: ‘Le bonheur des uns … (‘The happiness of some …’), which is completed with ‘… is the misfortune of others’.

The director Daniel Cohen, who already demonstrated his acumen for unpretentious comedy in ‘The Chef, the Recipe for Happiness’, does not weigh too much in this catalog of human miseries that

he also laughs at high culture, a joke in certain French cinema.

The envious friend and the husband with an inferiority complex in the face of his wife’s success provide the greatest joys in this farce based on a play by the director himself. “Entrepreneurship and a certain degree of success leave no one indifferent,” says Daniel Cohen. “This is valid for all trades, but especially in art. Everybody would want to write a book or a script or make a movie. ‘

‘The lives of others’.



The Iranian Mohammad Rasoulof could not collect the Golden Bear at the last Berlin Festival as he was awaiting a sentence for showing the government’s repression in his cinema. Instead, his actress daughter did. ‘The lives of others’ presents four daily stories: a family man trapped in the routine who keeps a secret, a soldier who has just started his mandatory two-year military service, a young man who wants to propose to his girlfriend and a couple of beekeepers who receive a stranger. “I wanted to create characters who were proud of having had enough strength to disobey,” says the director, who clandestinely shot the film as if they were four short films to evade censorship.

‘The great way’.



The Galicians Alba Prol Cid and Raúl García direct a documentary that under the premise

‘Why do people walk?’ discover through natural, cultural or spiritual routes different ways of understanding life. The film travels thousands of kilometers along the Pacific Crest Trail, which crosses the West Coast of the United States, the Kumano Kodo Trail in Japan, the Inca Trail in Peru and the Camino de Santiago.

A post-apocalyptic Córdoba is the setting for Juan Antonio Chavero’s debut work, starring two survivors who meet a girl. The film, which had a budget of 1,500 euros contributed by the team itself, is loosely inspired by the video game ‘The Last of Us’.