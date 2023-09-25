Santi Giménez continues in overwhelming mode this season. This Sunday, his Feyenoord and Ajax faced each other in one of the Eredivisie classics and the Mexican was a key factor, scoring two goals and providing an assist for the final 3-0.
With five games played, Feyenoord reached 11 points and is four points behind PSV and AZ, the tournament leaders.
The negative note of the day was that the match had to be suspended three times due to problems in the stands, since flares were thrown onto the field and the Dutch league had already warned that they were not going to tolerate any more anti-football attitudes, for so they took measures to eradicate those problems.
According to sources informed 90min, Chelsea representatives were present at the Ajax stadium to follow the Mexican closely. Previously, the London team had already shown interest in signing the forward but now it would seem that the interest is more concrete.
But they were not the only ones: emissaries from Arsenal, Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli. Juventus, Milan, Inter and Benfica also witnessed Santi’s great performance live.
How many games, goals and assists has Santiago Giménez had this season for Feyenoord?
So far in the current 2023/24 season, Santiago Giménez has already scored eight goals and two assists, in seven games played.
