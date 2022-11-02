The company begins the procedures for the lithium plant for electric cars after being left out of public aid after Volkswagen’s threat to leave Sagunto
As announced, Envision continues with its project to build a lithium battery factory in Navalmoral de la Mata despite staying out of the electric Perte proposed by the Government.
The Official Gazette of Extremadura has published this Wednesday the request for integrated environmental authorization and the environmental impact study
#Envision #starts #Cáceres #gigafactory #Perte
