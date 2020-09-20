The national secretary of EELV, Julien Bayou, surely dreamed of a more peaceful political return, centered on the regional ones, where he will also be a candidate in Île-de-France. Yannick Jadot’s presidential ambitions decided otherwise. Thursday, two days before the Federal Council of Ecologists, the MEP – eager to appear credible on the sovereign issues currently at the heart of the news – gave an interview to Obs. An answer rekindled some internal tensions: “Our societies are so tense and destabilized that groups are trying to question secularization, to break the laws of the Republic in the name of an ideology or religious principles. This is unacceptable. The burkini has nothing to do in a swimming pool! “

Combat dear to Manuel Valls, the word “Burkini” set fire to the powder. A controversy that reveals clear lines of fracture at EELV, where executives ask for ideological clarifications. The “working-class neighborhoods” commission broke up. “The France we want is a peaceful, multicultural and fraternal France. We oppose any statement that divides, stigmatizes instead of unifying ”, she justified. “Jadot isolates himself by his positions. To place ourselves on the ground of the right, to stigmatize a community by feeding the fantasy of “separatism”, it is very far from our DNA ”, tackle a rising party figure. So that Julien Bayou had to intervene: “It is not a question of ape the speeches of our adversaries. (…) We cannot prohibit a user from wearing a veil or a burkini, at least not in the name of secularism. “

Above all do not appear as a “Khmer vert” in the eyes of the public: this is the Jadot strategy, which prefers to castigate certain environmental mayors and their “Com problem that can reflect the image of a sad and punitive ecology”. At the end of August, in front of the Medef, the one who lined up behind Benoît Hamon in 2017 promoted a “European capitalism” facing Chinese and American models. Either a position far from the official version of EELV. On the web-television Quartier Libre, Sandra Regol, Deputy National Secretary, said her intention to “Overthrow” capitalism, a measure since “Fifteen years in our program”. “There is a real risk in seeing the emergence of a harmless ecology, EELV must not fall into this trap”, warns Claire Lejeune, former national co-secretary of the Young Ecologists.

In the race for the Élysée Palace, worried about possible competition from Anne Hidalgo, Yannick Jadot wants to leave early, not without also wanting to nip in the bud a candidacy coming from a more left current, embodied by the mayor of Grenoble, Éric Piolle. During the Federal Council this weekend, the MEP put to the vote a proposal that would allow him to do so: he wants the ecologists to have a candidate in December. If the outcome of the ballot came late at night – long after these lines were written, a supporter of the Jadot solution knew the losing battle in advance: “We know it won’t work, the management has been against it from the start. “

Julien Bayou wants to focus on ” the program “ before discussing the champion who will wear it. “The solitary breakaway, even the longest, only allows you to win one stage. It is as a team that we manage to tear off the yellow jersey ”, he reframed, wishing for a designation in the summer of 2021. Either after the regional which remain his priority to demonstrate the credibility of his people to exercise power. He therefore took advantage of this Federal Council to assert that “Alliances” with other leftist formations are possible, as in Hauts-de-France, where ” Discussions are ongoing “ in order to block the road to the RN without having to withdraw to the right. However, contrary to the wishes expressed by rebellious France, there will be no national agreement. “It is at the regional level that it will be organized, he slices. The only directive at national level concerns parity: six heads of list men, six women ”