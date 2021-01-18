Two environmental organizations operating in Germany, the Union for the Conservation of Nature and Biodiversity (NABU) and Deutsche Umwelthilfe, have been able to delay the resumption of construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Reuters…

They filed a complaint against the decision of the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency, which allowed work to continue in the exclusive economic zone of Germany. The regulator confirmed the acceptance of complaints, which means that the resolution is suspended pending their consideration.

The document is valid from January to May 2021. It entered into force immediately and extends to the territory through which about 30 kilometers of the pipe must pass.

The permit was required by the project operator, Nord Stream 2 AG, due to the fact that the previous one extended to vessels with dynamic positioning. This is what the Akademik Chersky possesses, but the barge Fortuna, another candidate for the resumption of work, has only anchor positioning.

Last week, January 15, a similar permit from the Danish authorities came into force. However, Nord Stream 2 AG could not name the date for the resumption of work. A company spokesman said that additional checks and tests are needed, which is why the ships’ exit is delayed for at least two weeks.

The start date of the gas pipeline operation has now been postponed for another six months – to the summer of 2021. Even if the pipe is completed, certification and insurance issues remain unresolved. Norwegian DNV GL and Swiss Zurich Insurance Group refused to cooperate under the threat of US sanctions.