| Photo: LETZTE GENERATION/disclosure

Two supporters of the climate activist group Letzte Generation (Last Generation) threw mashed potatoes this Sunday in a painting by Claude Monet, from the series Les Meuleswhich is on display at the Barberini Museum in Potsdam, a city close to Berlin.

A statement released by the group said the action “asks society the same question that two brave young women asked at the National Gallery in London over tomato soup a week ago: Which is worth more, art or life?”.

“More and more people refuse to silently accept the progressive destruction and risk to human life on our planet,” added the activists.

The painting was not damaged during the action, “unlike the immeasurable suffering that floods, storms and droughts already bring us today as a harbinger of impending catastrophe”, they added.

Museum spokeswoman Carolin Stranz confirmed in statements to regional broadcaster “rbb” that two activists threw mashed potatoes on Monet’s painting and that the painting was not damaged.

For their part, a police spokesperson said the two activists even got stuck to a wall in the exhibition hall, but were soon “isolated” and temporarily detained.

An investigation was opened for property damage and trespassing.

The glass-protected painting dates from 1890 and passed into the Hasso Plattner collection of the Barberini Museum in 2019 after being acquired for $110.7 million at a Sotheby’s auction.

“My heart stopped when I heard about the action,” said a spokeswoman for the museum, who specified that it was the most expensive Monet painting ever sold.

The room was closed and an expert is examining the artwork for possible damage.

Last week, members of the organization Just Stop Hi they poured tomato soup on Van Gogh’s Sunflowers at the National Gallery Museum in London.

Today’s action was repudiated by representatives of regional politics. “This is cultural barbarism and not a political statement. You are harming their cause,” wrote Potsdam Mayor Mike Schubert on Twitter.

The Minister of the Environment of the federal state of Brandenburg, Ursula Nonnemacher, said on Twitter that “the fight against the climate crisis is not strengthened by attacks on famous paintings” and added that, on the contrary, “a broad consensus” is needed. The Minister of Culture, Manja Schüle, stressed on the same social network that with their action the activists “do a disservice” to the “giant task of protecting the climate”.