environmental activists They sprayed this Tuesday with a black liquid the famous painting

“Death and Life” by the Austrian painter Gustav Klimt, reported the Leopold Museum in Vienna.

“The restorers are working to determine if the painting, which is protected by glass, has been damaged,” museum spokesman Klaus Pokorny told AFP. Activists from the “Last Generation” group, which brings together German and Austrian activists, claimed responsibility for the action on Twitter, disseminating images.

In the footage, two men are seen attacking the construction site, one of them trying to stick his hand to the glass, before being stopped by an employee. “Stop the destruction (of humanity) with fossil fuels. We are hurtling towards climate hell,” one of the activists yelled.

This Tuesday, admission to the museum is free for a day sponsored by the Austrian oil group OMV. This group is defined as “the first generation to experience the onset of climate collapse and the last that can still stop it.”

One of the museum employees detained an activist. See also The exploitation of oil in the Argentine sea collides with environmentalists

In recent weeks, toenvironmental activists have multiplied actions around the world attacking works of art to alert public opinion about global warming.

Among the victims of the attacks are two works by Goya in the Prado Museum in Madrid, Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” in London and a painting by Claude Monet in Potsdam, near Berlin.

While none of the paintings were damaged, the “Sunflowers” incident left damage to the frame of the painting.

Following the attacks, major international museums such as the Prado, the Louvre in Paris, or the Guggenheim Museum in New York, declared last week that they were “deeply shocked” by the threat against works that are “irreplaceable.”

