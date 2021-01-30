Environmentalists spoke about the secondary radioactive contamination in the Chernobyl zone due to forest fires in the area last spring. Their words are reported by Ukrinform.

Valentin Shcherbina, vice-president of the Professional Association of Ecologists of Ukraine, noted that each new fire forms a new pollution map. This is due to the fact that radionuclides rise into the air and disperse where it was previously relatively safe. “All this has changed, and changed very seriously,” the ecologist said.

At the same time, as a result of fires last spring, radionuclides were released not only into the air, but also into water and soil. According to the expert, they have already joined the geochemical cycle and migrate, which is why secondary radioactive contamination occurs.

The accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant occurred on April 26, 1986. It is considered one of the largest man-made disasters in history. As a result of the explosion in the fourth power unit of the station, almost 8.4 million people were exposed to radiation. A so-called exclusion zone has been created around the NPP.