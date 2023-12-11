Home page politics

Press Split

Smoke rises after Israeli attacks over Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip. © Mohammed Dahman/AP/dpa

The Gaza war is also repeatedly discussed at COP28. Climate organizations link the “liberation of the Palestinians” to the root causes of the climate crisis – and denounce Israel.

Dubai – At the UN climate conference in Dubai, a network of environmental organizations awarded the negative “Fossil of the Day” prize to Israel – with drastic formulations about the ongoing military operation in the Gaza war. “Israel’s actions aim to eliminate the Palestinian people through the unfolding genocide and ethnic cleansing,” the Climate Action Network said.

According to its own information, it includes more than 1,900 civil society organizations in more than 130 countries and at the international level – including Greenpeace, Oxfam and Germanwatch.

Islamist Hamas is not mentioned

A press release on Sunday evening said the “conflict” had already cost the lives of 7,000 Palestinian children. Over the past two days, Israel has bombed clinics and burned surrounding refugee tents, including their residents. The Islamist Hamas, which triggered the war with an attack on Israel on October 7, is not mentioned in the statement.

It also states: “The liberation of the Palestinians is directly related to the liberation of all indigenous peoples. To address the root cause of the climate crisis, we must understand, combat and dismantle the imperialist, colonialist and capitalist systems of oppression.” And further: “For the intent of genocide, we give Israel the fossil of the day.”

At the end it is said: “We stand with those who mourn and fear for their loved ones and join the call for peace and security where the rights of all are respected without exception or distinction. Ceasefire now.”

The Gaza war also plays a role at the UN climate conference with its 97,000 participants. The conflict is repeatedly discussed during protests on the site. dpa