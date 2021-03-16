In Murino (Leningrad region), after complaints from local residents, an air survey was conducted. No excess of the maximum permissible concentration (MPC) of pollutants has been detected, said the State Environmental Supervision Committee of the Leningrad Region.

According to the ministry, the air samples were taken by the employees of the Lenoblekokontrol LOGKU. Samples were taken on the border between Murino and the Medvezhy Stan industrial zone near the site of Favorit LLC, on the territory of the industrial zone itself and in Murino, writes TV channel “78”…

The regional administration reports that the purpose of the study was to determine the possible excess of MPCs for nitrogen dioxide, ammonia, sulfur dioxide, hydrogen sulfide, carbon monoxide and aerosol particles.

The State Environmental Supervision Committee continues to monitor the situation, the laboratory carries out regular measurements of the air condition in Murino.

Earlier in March, the head of Rosprirodnadzor, Svetlana Radionova, said that Russia needs to create an eco-rating of enterprises in order to facilitate the formation of a new environmental policy of the state. According to her, this rating would contain data from enterprises on compliance with environmental requirements, so that Russians can see “who is working and how.”