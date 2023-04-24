PAustrian environmentalists see signs of a possible new fish kill in the Oder. “The danger is very serious,” says Radosław Gawlik of the association Eko-Unia (Eco-Union), referring to a local fish kill earlier this month. Algal blooms occurred in the Gleiwitz Canal in Upper Silesia and in a lake near Wroclaw.

Gerhard Gnauck Political correspondent for Poland, Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania based in Warsaw.

Last summer, the river that forms the lower reaches of the border with Germany was poisoned. There were tons of dead fish and other animals floating in the water. Heat, low water levels and high salinity in the water had favored the spread of the golden alga (Prymnesium parvum), which when it blooms secretes a substance that poisons fish, mussels and snails.

As early as March of this year, the Polish section of the organization Greenpeace warned of another catastrophe in the Oder and possibly also the Vistula. In several tributaries of the streams, the water is “saltier than in the Baltic Sea” due to wastewater from mines.

A Law for the Recycle Bin?

Former Environment Secretary Gawlik referred to a draft law that Warsaw is preparing in the Rzeczpospolita newspaper on Monday. It is about the so-called revitalization of the Oder and a new monitoring system for damage to rivers. Environmentalist Jacek Engel criticized that the draft belongs “in the bin” and is in fact intended to push through harmful investments. The public was also not involved in the draft law.

On Thursday, environmentalists from the “Osoba Odra” (Person Or) initiative started a march at the source of the river that is scheduled to end on June 2 at the Baltic Sea. The aim is to achieve recognition of electricity as a legal entity, which should then also be able to appear in court. If companies have legal capacity, this must apply even more to “a living organism like a river”.