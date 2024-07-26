On July 24, a lynx was found dead after being run over on the stretch of road that borders the Doñana National Park between Almonte and Matalascañas (Huelva), the third in less than a month. Both this last specimen and the other two females that lost their lives were run over at black spots on the road network in the province of Huelva that are perfectly marked and where it is required to reduce speed and take extreme caution because these are areas where these felines and other animals pass through.

But July has not only been a fateful month for lynxes, it has been the whole of 2024. So far this year, 10 lynxes have died – all of them run over, except for two whose deaths are being investigated, according to data provided by those responsible for the National Park – almost the same number as in all of 2023, 13 in total. This high degree of accidents on the roads has intensified the demand for greater security measures and attention at the black spots where most of the accidents are concentrated. “If we do nothing, our joy at having removed the Iberian lynx from the endangered category may disappear and we will return to the same starting point,” warns Juan Romero, spokesperson for Ecologists in Action.

The NGO is calling on the Andalusian Government to “correct all the black spots, which are already perfectly identified, signpost and take effective measures in speed controls,” says Romero. The activist also demands the creation of ecological corridors that link the Doñana region with other territories, “mainly through public channels, streams and the Guadiamar River basin.”

According to the data provided by the National Park to environmental organisations, the stretch of the A-483 that connects Almonte with Matalascañas, where the last deceased lynx was found, is the one that has recorded the most animal accidents between January and July 2024: 11 accidents affecting seven different species. Among the measures proposed by the organisation is to reinforce the fence that separates the natural enclave from the road. Last year, two lynxes were killed by vehicles on that stretch.

The female that died on July 15 was run over on the road that connects Chucena, Bormujos and Hinojos, on the border between the provinces of Seville and Huelva. Two other specimens also died there last year. “The precautionary and surveillance measures adopted until now are clearly insufficient, and even more so in summer, when traffic density increases,” warns Romero, who refers to the fact that these roads are the access routes to the beaches of Huelva and are very busy in the summer season.

On July 9, the Council of Ministers authorized the signing of an agreement between the General Directorate of Roads of the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility and the Ministry of Sustainability, Environment and Blue Economy of the Andalusian Government for the development of the LIFE Nature and Biodiversity project. The objective is to guarantee the genetic and demographic connectivity of the Iberian lynx in the Peninsula, which includes an allocation of 342,000 euros for the reduction of road accidents of these felines. The actions are aimed at improving connectivity between the areas inhabited by the lynx, increasing safety when crossing the roads of the State Road Network, in order to allow the free movement of lynx populations and benefit other species. According to the Press release sent by the ministry, This initiative not only aims to prevent accidents in places where lynxes are already present, but also to protect areas where they are expected to live in the future.

Ecologists in Action, however, want to involve the European Union and UNESCO to force closer monitoring and speed in the adoption of measures to avoid accidents: “Europe has invested a lot of funds in the activation of ecological corridors and in the recovery of the species, but monitoring is needed and UNESCO offers recommendations to correct the black spots,” says Romero.

