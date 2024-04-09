Home page World

From: Fabian Hartmann

Press Split

This year, algae infestation has reached its peak, environmentalists warn. A reservoir in Bosnia and Herzegovina is losing its ecological balance.

Mosta – It is not only popular with swimmers, but also with anglers and kayakers: the Jablaničko Jezero reservoir in the heart of Bosnia and Herzegovina, located about an hour west of Sarajevo, is considered one of the most important holiday destinations in the country. Most recently, the 30 kilometer long and up to 70 meter deep reservoir even made it into a ranking of the best beaches in the world, the so-called Golden Beach Awards 2024.

Now, however, environmentalists are warning that the reservoir, which is so popular with tourists at home and abroad, is at serious risk. This can currently be seen from the fact that the once turquoise lake water is currently brown in color.

Algae infestation in the lake is caused by pollution with phosphates and nitrates

According to environmental activists, this is a sign that its ecological balance has been permanently compromised. “It is an algae bloom that is caused by excess phosphates and nitrates in the lake as well as increased water temperatures,” explained Amir Variščić from the “Zeleni Neretva Konjic” (Green Neretva Konjic) association in an interview with the Austrian news portal Today.at.

It is striking that the algae bloom occurs every spring and repeatedly threatens the ecosystem of the Jablaničko Jezero. But how do high concentrations of nitrates and phosphates end up in the lake water? According to Variščić, this is mainly due to waste from the metal industry and agriculture – in the latter, pollution with artificial fertilizers plays a major role.

Jablaničko Jezero, a reservoir in the heart of Bosnia-Herzegovina © IMAGO/xWireStockx

A small part of the contamination is also said to come from feces from nearby households. Reason enough for the environmental protection association to now describe the Jablaničko reservoir as a “horror lake” in the media. Is sustainable travel still possible?

Environmentalists warn of further consequences – they have a difficult time in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Environmental activist Variščić emphasized to the magazine Cosmo but also a sad record: never before has the algae bloom in the lake been as massive as this year. “Although algae are not directly dangerous to humans, their presence leads to extremely high oxygen consumption in the water, which severely affects aquatic flora and fauna,” he said. They therefore have an immense impact on the biotope.

In the fight against further pollution of the Jablaničko reservoir, environmentalists in Bosnia and Herzegovina have a little easy time. Their suggestions for more effective measures to reduce environmental pollution have so far gone unheard. There is also currently a law in Bosnia and Herzegovina that still allows companies that do not have sewage treatment plants to discharge their wastewater into bodies of water.

“If the industry in Konjic continues to expand, the situation in Lake Jablaničko is unfortunately very likely to worsen,” warns the environmental activist. In addition to the microscopic algae, larger species known as “water glasses” have already appeared and are overgrowing the shore regions. This indicates an already long-term impairment of the ecological balance. (fh)