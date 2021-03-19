Environmental expert Anton Yastrebtsev explained why the melting of dirty snowdrifts can cause an allergic reaction in a person.

According to him, the melting of snow exposes not only the soil, but also the layer of reagents that were sprinkled on snowdrifts and ice in winter. This increases the likelihood that townspeople can bring chemicals home on their boots. Once in apartments, reagents can provoke the development of allergies in people.

“Of course, this is not potassium cyanide, not herbicides with pesticides. But the reagents are chlorides. They can cause allergic reactions in humans. They also spoil shoes, spoil furniture, spoil parquet floors and so on, ”the radio quotes him Sputnik Friday, March 19th.

To minimize the risk of reagents entering your home, you should thoroughly wipe the soles of your outdoor shoes with a damp cloth when you get home. Also, you should not walk around the apartment in dirty shoes.

According to Yastrebtsev, to solve the problem, the use of reagents on city streets should be limited, which will preserve a healthy urban environment.

Earlier, on March 2, immunologist-allergist Nadezhda Loginina told how to save a person’s life in case of a sudden attack of allergy.

If an allergic reaction manifests itself in the form of swelling of the lips, you should immediately call an ambulance, since you cannot cope with such a situation on your own. Usually, severe allergic reactions such as anaphylactic shock require special medications.