Mercury is extremely toxic and even short-term contact with it can lead to serious health problems. This was announced on June 27 in a conversation with Izvestia by Vladimir Pinaev, Associate Professor of the Department of Environmental Safety and Product Quality Management of the RUDN Institute of Ecology.

Earlier that day, it was reported that a mercury spill had occurred on Industrialnaya Street in Pskov. It was clarified that the spill of the substance occurred on the sidewalk and the roadway on an area of ​​3 square meters. m. In the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the region, the threat to residential buildings was completely excluded, since only the territory of the industrial zone is located near the spill site.

“When entering the body in high concentrations, mercury has the ability to accumulate in internal organs: kidneys, heart, brain. Even short-term contact with this dangerous metal can lead to serious health problems,” Pinaev warned.

He noted that actions for demercurization – the so-called process of removing mercury – consist in the collection and transfer of the substance to a specialized organization.

“When a large amount of mercury is spilled on the street, it is necessary to collect it in a sealed container and clean the surfaces. It is important to prevent the spread of mercury across the territory on the wheels of cars and the soles of pedestrians,” the ecologist emphasized.

In conclusion, Pinaev warned that it is worth taking care not to inhale mercury vapor, and also refrain from visiting the contaminated area.

In October last year, it became known about the poisoning of a four-year-old child with mercury. The incident occurred in the Orenburg region. The boy’s mother said that her son was briefly left alone in the room. He saw a thermometer lying on the couch and used it to play, biting off the tip.