NGOs claim that deforestation in Brazil, associated with the violation of indigenous rights, threatens the global climate

Five indigenous and environmental organizations went to the UN (United Nations) against the president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on Tuesday (15.Nov.2022). In the document, the organizations claim that the Bolsonaro administration collaborates with the destruction of the environment, by allowing deforestation, especially in the Amazon and Cerrado.

They also claim that the government violates the rights of indigenous peoples and traditional communities. Here’s the full of the document delivered to UN special rapporteurs (1 MB, in English).

The document is signed by apib (Articulation of the Indigenous Peoples of Brazil), Connects🇧🇷 Socioenvironmental Institute🇧🇷 Climate Observatory and WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature).

“Since 2019, fulfilling his election campaign promises, President Bolsonaro has frozen the demarcation procedures for indigenous lands. This means that, once he took office, no new areas were recognized as indigenous land.”says the text.

The entities claim that to ensure people’s right to a healthy environment, it is necessary to reject any bill that encourages or facilitates deforestation. In the document, the NGOs also ask the Bolsonaro government to resume the work of Ibama (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) and reestablish the budget of the Ministry of the Environment.

“Ibama has seen the number of public servants decrease. Highly qualified professionals and experienced leadership positions have been removed from federal conservation structures. They were replaced by non-technical personnel or their positions were left vacant. The Amazon Fund, which used to be one of the main sources of funding for conservation activities, has been dismantled”say the organizations.

NGOs claim that the destruction of the Amazon rainforest, violence against indigenous peoples and other traditional communities threaten the climate, the hydroclimatic stability of South America and Brazil, and the life, health, food and security of the Brazilian people and others. places.