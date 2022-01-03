Richard Leakey, a man who worked his way up without much education or scientific qualifications, was authoritarian, passionate and adept at raising funds.

Born in 1944, he grew up as a member of the Kenyan colonial class. White Leakey, who passed away Saturday, spoke fluent Kiswahili and Kikuyu and went on numerous expeditions with his parents to conduct paleoanthropological research. His family was world famous for its excavations, such as the lava-encrusted footprints of the first upright walking creature found in Tanzania. At the age of 22, Leakey, who had dropped out of school, was named head of Kenya’s national museums, a reward for his heritage.

In 1990, he began a career as a wildlife conservationist when he became head of KWS, the government agency that manages Kenya’s wildlife parks. While in office he fought corruption, but his authoritarian leadership also aroused resentment.

Stealing politicians and officials

He used contacts among white farmers from his youth to convert large farmlands into private game parks. He was able to finance his projects thanks to contacts with universities, research institutes and wealthy families.

That came in handy when he became a top civil servant. After the Cold War, the West refused to keep corrupt regimes in Africa afloat, forcing then-President Moi to bring order among the many thieving politicians and officials. He appointed Leakey to sweep the state apparatus. Leakey’s team had to regain the trust of the bankers in Washington and Europe; they embraced him as the savior of corrupt Kenya.

Despite some successes, corruption proved to be such an important ingredient of Kenya’s political system that it was impossible for a single crusader to fight it. So many powerful people turned against him that he was forced to step down in 2001.

Several years earlier, Leakey formed the opposition party Safina (Noah’s Ark). At the time, he was once beaten by Moi’s agents and lost both legs in an unexplained plane crash.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta reinstated him in a senior position at the KWS in 2015. Under his administration, KWS agreed to the government’s controversial plan to build a railway right through a national park near Nairobi.