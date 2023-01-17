Is ENVIRONMENTALISM fashionable?

The ENVIRONMENTALISM, practically synonymous with environmentalism, it is defined as the harmony between the elements belonging to the environment and human activity, seeking the relationship between the two to avoid significant alteration of nature, ensuring the adequate conservation of sustainable life.

But unfortunately it is not fashionable, the social awareness that we are committing collective suicide in the medium, or perhaps in the short term, is far away. And the most unfair and inhuman thing is that without wanting to and without knowing it, with our actions and omissions, we are condemning the generations of tomorrow.

It is not a catastrophic desire, nor is it a negative feeling, it is a denied reality that is reaching us at an accelerated speed.

It is urgent to leave our arrogance behind and realize that this path of consumerism and insatiable satisfaction of material needs does not lead us to an acceptable destination.

We accept that we are an interdependent part of our environment, that we are not alien to it and that we are protagonists of its well-being or its deficiencies.

Making our country an oasis of ecological health depends on us Mexicans and we still have time to correct the course and do the homework that we owe to our grandchildren.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact to assume all of our environmental responsibility.

Thanks